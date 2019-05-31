Brazilian Firm to Put International HQ in Coastal Georgia

A Brazilian heavy machinery manufacturer is moving its international headquarters to coastal Georgia, where it has operated since 2012.

CZW Foundation Equipment will also build a new 40,000-square-foot facility and move its engineering arm to Bryan County.

The new facility will help launch Interstate Centre II, a new industrial park in the county, the company announced at the World Trade Center Savannah’s Prosperity Through Trade luncheon May 9.

The company is expected to double the local production of its heavy-duty drilling machinery at the new plant and deepen its research capabilities. About 75 people will be employed over the next three years.

“Bryan County was the perfect location for us to launch our North American operations,” Giuliano Clo, President of CZM USA Corp., said in a news release.

The existing facility in Pembroke, Ga., the county seat, will be used for fleet service and rentals for the company’s specialized models of long mast drilling rigs used for deep holes and pilings.

CZM’s Brazilian operations are located in Contagem, a suburb of the city of Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais.

The University of Georgia has deep research partnerships with counterparts in the state, a key industrial hub in the southeastern part of the country.

Brazilian companies have been flocking to southern Georgia in recent months, with Taurus setting up a pistol factory in Bainbridge and Forquimica set to make fertilizers in Moultrie.

