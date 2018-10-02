Canadian Manufacturer Wins Savannah International Award

Prefabricated interiors manufacturer DIRTT Environmental Solutions has been named the 2018 international company of the year by the World Trade Center Savannah.

While its name may conjure images of the outdoors, DIRTT focuses on outfitting indoor environments, though it does emphasize caring for the Earth through its focus on sustainability in sourcing and installation. DIRTT deploys a mix of proprietary software and advanced manufacturing to keep costs and waste down.

Based in Calgary, Canada, the company put a factory in Savannah in 2009. It took home the award at the Sept. 13 business awards dinner of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce.

DIRTT and its staff (which they call DIRTTbags) aren’t strangers to statewide acclaim: The firm won the 2016 medium company of the year at the Governor’s International Awards.

