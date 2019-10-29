Canadian Software Firm to Serve Clients With New Atlanta Office

Rangle, a software firm from Canada focusing on using Javascript programming to build transformative digital experiences, will set up shop in Atlanta, creating 30 jobs in Fulton County.

Founded in 2013, Rangle is based in Toronto and employs 250 people there and in global offices in Amsterdam and Tokyo.

The young company aims to keep its startup feel, focusing heavily on relationships. It’s setting up in Atlanta to serve clients better, executives said in a news release.

“Atlanta is a creative and tech talent hub and is a great place to do business. We’re proud to participate in the technology community in Atlanta and partner closely with talent and clients in the USA,” CEO Nick Van Weerdenburg said in a statement.

In its short history, the company’s roster of more than 100 clients include large brands like Google, major corporations like Eaton Corp. and big insurance firms like Progressive and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

While not mentioned in the release, Rangle’s online portfolio highlights a robo-advice platform to help improve relationships between advisors and their investment clients for Atlanta-based Invesco, which just doubled down on its local headquarters with a commitment to hire 500 in the city.

Rangle will start off in a co-working space in Midtown near a variety of corporate innovation centers surrounding Technology Square.

Hala Moddelmog of the Metro Atlanta Chamber welcomed the company as proof of the city’s tech ecosystem and “a testament to our strong relationship with Canada.”

Invest Atlanta pointed out that foreign-owned companies have created 723 jobs on $17 million in capital investment within the Atlanta city limits since 2016.

So far, two jobs are open in Atlanta at https://rangle.io/careers.