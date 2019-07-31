Canadian Tile Firm to Invest $98M in New Savannah Warehouses

A Canada-based importer of tile and stone is set to invest $98 million two Savannah warehouses that will employ 124 people and dramatically increase its U.S. imports in the next decade.

Anatolia Tile and Stone has already opened the first facility and hired a few staff members in the Savannah River Trade and Industrial Park. The company, a family outfit with roots in Turkey, was established in the Toronto metro area in 1995.

The company plans to import 10,000 to 15,000 more shipping containers — twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs — through the Port of Savannah in the next six to 10 years, the Savannah Economic Development Authority announced in a news release.

Anatolia prides itself on its logistics infrastructure and aims to be an extension of the warehouses of its customers. The company imported its first 8,000 TEUs by 2005.

The trade park is just four miles from Savannah’s Garden City Terminal, which handles containers.

“We are thrilled to be opening up state-of-the-art facilities in this prime location with proximity to the Port in order to further augment the accessibility of premier tile and stone products to our valued customers, serving as an extension of their own warehouse inventory,” said co-CEO Bekir Elmaagacli in a news release.

The company was founded by three brothers in the Elmaagacli family who occupy various roles at the company founded to carry on the legacy of their father’s real estate development firm that started in Ankara in the 1930s.

Savannah is no stranger to Turkish or Canadian firms; its location near the port has made it a magnet for international companies looking to deepen their logistical footprint in the Southeast U.S.

Anatolia manages its supply chain with offices and personnel in four countries.

