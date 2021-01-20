Caribbean Island of Bonaire Bolsters COVID Testing Measures With Atlanta Flights Set to Restart

The Dutch island territory of Bonaire in the Caribbean is taking health measures that will enable it to welcome American travelers again starting Feb. 6, the date Delta Air Lines re-launches a nonstop flight from Atlanta.

Delta will fly weekly to Kralendijk, followed by the resumption of American Airlines weekly service from Miami Feb. 13, as well as United Airlines flights from Newark and Houston. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in the United States and an uneven vaccine rollout, it’s unclear whether the case numbers will be much reduced in the next few weeks.

To avoid a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival, travelers will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure. They also are required to complete a health declaration asking whether they’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and if they have been in contact with a known case in the last 14 days.

To serve those returning to the U.S., which issued a new negative test requirement for international arrivals Jan. 26, health authorities in Bonaire are working with local companies to offer antigen and PCR tests for $75 and $150, respectively. Private tests can be administered at a cost of $120 per location. Results will be shared via email within 24-36 hours in a form that will meet CDC requirements.

Prospective visitors with questions about the latest requirements can visit Bonaire’s crisis website at https://www.bonairecrisis.com/en.

A popular diving destination of 20,000 people just off the coast of Venezuela, Bonaire’s economy heavily relies on the arrival of tourists who come to experience its pristine reefs, beaches and tropical flora and fauna. Learn more at https://www.tourismbonaire.com.