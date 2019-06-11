China Gets a Taste of Atlanta-Owned ‘Hot Dog on a Stick’

Atlanta-based Global Franchise Group LLC has launched the first Hot Dog on a Stick franchise in China as the California-born brand expands the reach of its decidedly American concept in Asia.

Founded on a beach in Santa Monica in 1946, Hot Dog on a Stick has spent seven decades serving up its namesake item, but it has also added other stick foods like carrots, zucchini and even bananas fried in a signature “party batter.” The company also prides itself on its fresh lemonade and the fact that all items are made to order.

“Hot Dog on a Stick is a pop culture phenomenon and the sunny concept with our famous striped uniforms and portable food items really resonates with the modern Chinese lifestyle,” said Chris Dull, President and CEO of GFG, in a news release.

The first China location is inside the Crystal Galleria, a seven-story mall catering to both locals and tourists in Shanghai’s Jing’an district. It’s run by Eugene Mao, who grew up in California and missed the food when he moved to China.

Mr. Mao is the master franchisee for China, meaning he holds the license to the brand and will manage the opening of new locations in the country.

Hot Dog on a Stick opened its first location in South Korea, a healthy and growing market for U.S. brands, in 2017. The concept is also seeking a franchisee for metro Atlanta, according to its website.

Global Franchise Group is also the franchisor of the Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Pretzelmaker and other brands. The company’s portfolio has 1,500-plus locations across 16 countries.