Chinese Flooring Firm to Invest $26M in Adairsville Factory 

A Chinese company is setting up a $26 million factory to make vinyl and laminate flooring in Adairsville, breathing new life into Georgia’s Chinese investment efforts at a time of heightened interest from investors but few commitments.

GreenView Floors International Inc. is a subsidiary of Nanjing MGM New Material Co. Ltd., a privately-owned company based in the southern city of Nanjing, a former Chinese capital and a major industry and educational hub in Jiangsu province.

The move will create 238 jobs and renovate a building in Bartow County, which sits along the same Interstate 75 corridor that runs northward through the flooring heartland of northwest Georgia, home to giants like Shaw and Mohawk. GreenView’s existing customers include Mannington USA, Hagebau German, Costco and Walmart.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development earlier this year decided not to renew the contract of John Ling, its China representative, though Commissioner Pat Wilson said the state remained committed to the market even as it committed more resources to Korea and elsewhere.

He added that Georgia would continue to use existing personnel on China projects as it searched for an eventual replacements for Mr. Ling as well as Paul Swenson, who resigned as the state’s export representative in Shanghai earlier this year. Sandra Yang served as project manager for the state’s global commerce division on the GreenView project, working closely with the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development.