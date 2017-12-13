Coca-Cola Co.’s Bottling Investment Group, or BIG, has announced a major a leadership change as Ireland native Iriel Finan prepares for retirement Dec. 31.

Mr. Finan is stepping down as president and from his position as executive vice president of Coca-Cola Co.

BIG makes long-term, strategic investments to keep bottlers engaged in the Coke system, sometimes taking ownership to turn them around and then “refranchising” them to outside partners. Coke has been divesting many of its bottling operations around the world over the last few years, but BIG’s revenues have grown from $11 billion in 2004 to $15 billion last year. It’s particularly active in emerging regions like Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Calin Dragan, who leads BIG’s operations in both of those places from his base in Singapore, will step up into the company’s presidency. Mr. Dragan, a Romania native, got his start with Coca-Cola in 1993 in the Romanian city where he graduated college: Timisoara.

Mr. Finan, 60, will retire after 36 years with Coke. He is married with two daughters. He has held a variety of roles within the Coke system around the world and has served on various boards of Coke bottlers across many continents. More information about him can be found here.

Mr. Finan has also been a key touchpoint for Georgia’s strong relationship with Ireland, most recently representing Atlanta in the 2013 Global Irish Network meeting.