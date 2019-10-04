Commentary: New Japanese Consul General Arrives to Full Slate of Business, Cultural Activities

Editor’s note: Al Hodge, a professional economic developer with more than 40 years’ experience, is set to contribute his unique perspective on fostering trade and recruiting foreign investment with a new series of columns for Global Atlanta. Mr. Hodge writes about Georgia’s role in trade conversations, global issues and how the state can better foster partnerships in the “two-way street” of international engagement. He was recently elected chair of the Japan-America Society of Georgia.
“I am very happy to be in Georgia, and this is my first experience in North America. I am observing how the Japanese community is thriving across metro Atlanta and beyond,” he told me during the event.
Georgia is proud to be the home of the insurance giant Aflac and its ubiquitous duck; Marubeni’s global span includes energy, agriculture, medical equipment and much more; it’s also a leader in the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.