Commentary: New Japanese Consul General Arrives to Full Slate of Business, Cultural Activities

Editor’s note: Al Hodge, a professional economic developer with more than 40 years’ experience, is set to contribute his unique perspective on fostering trade and recruiting foreign investment with a new series of columns for Global Atlanta. Mr. Hodge writes about Georgia’s role in trade conversations, global issues and how the state can better foster partnerships in the “two-way street” of international engagement. He was recently elected chair of the Japan-America Society of Georgia.

It didn’t take long for newly appointed Japanese Consul General Kazuyuki Takeuchi, a native of Yokohama, to get into the swing of things in Atlanta.

Just a day after he arrived from Vienna, where he had hosted newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito’s niece for a visit, the country’s top diplomat in the Southeast welcomed an estimated 25,000 attendees to the South’s largest celebration of Japanese culture.

That made a first impression.

“I am very happy to be in Georgia, and this is my first experience in North America. I am observing how the Japanese community is thriving across metro Atlanta and beyond,” he told me during the event.

I greeted him as chair of the Japan-America Society of Georgia, which co-hosted the festival along with Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia, chaired by Kajima USA President and CEO Michiya Uchida. The newly established Japan Caucus of the Georgia Legislature was present, including Georgia Senate Economic Development Chair Frank Ginn of Danielsville.

The timing was serendipitous, as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump agreed in principle to a new bilateral trade deal during the same week.

“It will eliminate or reduce tariffs on certain agricultural and industrial products to enhance bilateral trade in a robust, stable and mutually beneficial manner between our nations, which together account for approximately 30 percent of global gross domestic product. It will of course benefit Georgia and Southeast U.S. greatly,” Mr. Takeuchi said. He added that both countries are well aware that benefiting each other creates the foundation of future positive outcomes, building on a shared history of friendship. “Productive dialogue helps solve everything.”

While there are other negotiations underway between the two countries, Prime Minister Abe has built a rapport with the U.S. president that is being seen as a model for bilateral dealings.

The consul general has his own share of diplomatic experience, including his recent posting in Austria, Ministry of Foreign Affairs work since 1985 on economic and human rights in Asia and his expertise with business interests at the Japan Bank of International Cooperation. All fit well for his new responsibilities in Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas. He has served at missions in South America, Asia/Pacific and Europe, all paving the way for his posting here.

In another timely twist, Mr. Takeuchi will also build momentum toward further evolution in the relations between Southeast U.S. and Japan at the SEUS-Japan conference to be held in Savannah Oct. 21-23.

If you are interested in participating in this international event being hosted in our state for the first time in 14 years, please register now – the deadline is Oct. 4.

The Consulate General and the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Commissioner under the leadership of Commissioner Pat Wilson and Deputy Commissioner of International Trade Mary Waters have created an extraordinary Conference, Co-Chaired by Virgil Miller, Vice President and CEO of AFLAC Group and Taruo Asada, former chairman of the board and adviser for Marubeni Corp.

Georgia is proud to be the home of the insurance giant Aflac and its ubiquitous duck; Marubeni’s global span includes energy, agriculture, medical equipment and much more; it’s also a leader in the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

Another substantive bonus: His Excellency Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Japan to the USA and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be keynote speakers.

Other participating executives serve at top-tier corporations from Japan across the South: among them are TOTO and Toyota, YKK and Mitsubishi.

Other very special speakers, tours and experiences are all a part of this event. Participants will be able to create new relationships and get to meet Yumiko Nakazono, our state’s senior economic development representative in Japan for the last two-plus decades.

As Georgia, the U.S. and Japan strengthen mutually beneficial relationships, I am proud to be part of the team that is working to create the next generation of opportunities.