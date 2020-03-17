Accessing Consular Services Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Consulates in Atlanta, the physical outposts of foreign governments serving their nationals living in the Southeast U.S. from Georgia, face a balancing act as state and local governments issue “social distancing” directives to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On one hand they’re obliged to follow recommendations of authorities to limit in-person contact. On the other, they have the well-being of their compatriots to think about — all at a tumultuous time of travel bans to Europe, limited social gatherings and a state of flux in U.S. relations with the rest of the world.

Many are using their social media platforms to keep their communities abreast of scheduling and availability changes and to circulate trustworthy information that will help people protect themselves during the public health crisis that is Covid-19. Most are working remotely, providing consular services in person only to those with urgent needs and by appointment only.

Below, Global Atlanta is compiling a dynamic list of changes, hours and useful links to help our readers from abroad navigate this time in partnership with their governments.

Consular officials can send updates to twilliams@globalatlanta.com or tweet @GlobalAtlanta.

Jump to a country:

Bahamas

Belgium

We are temporarily reducing our on-site presence at the Consulate General. We will only handle emergencies and urgent consular matters. If you need an urgent appointment, please contact us.https://t.co/S42P1ekONS — Belgium in Atlanta (@BelgiumAtlanta) March 16, 2020

More from the consulate:

We are focusing our resources on emergencies and urgent consular matters involving Belgian citizens. We are open and accessible to anyone who needs us here.



Ireland

See the updated Consulate General of Ireland note on #COVID19, the latest Irish travel advice, U.S. travel restrictions and our consular assistance services https://t.co/gSZOeM5h01 pic.twitter.com/ggPwmfMBdb — CG Ireland Atlanta (@IrelandAtlanta) March 16, 2020





Netherlands

The Netherlands Consulate General in Atlanta remains operational for assistance to our citizens and companies.

Provision by phone and email continuing as normal. In person assistance by appointment only.

Check our website for updates https://t.co/wdEz0DNvf9 — Ard van der Vorst (@NLinAtlanta) March 17, 2020





Israel

From the consulate’s website:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates: Changes to Consular Services

In light of the circumstances, admission to the consulate and the Consular Section will be possible only in urgent cases and with advance coordination by telephone or mail. However, in such cases where admission to the consulate and Consular Section is coordinated in advance, entry will only be permitted with a protective mask and gloves.

See much more vital information here

The consulate of @IsraelAtlanta is operating, we receive consular request over phone, mail and email. Frontal assistance will be given only in emergencies. Please update using our twitter, Facebook or website https://t.co/uvv2HONQrd — Alex Gandler (@AlexGandler) March 17, 2020

<

France

Latest information on consular operations here

Info in French on Covid-19

Follow the consulate on Facebook and Twitter

United Kingdom

The British Consulate General in Atlanta has issued the government’s guidance on the Covid-19 response and tweeted the latest on travel restrictions to the U.K.:

For comprehensive information on US/UK travel restrictions, please see the following thread: https://t.co/cgTV70lo4d — British Consulate-General Atlanta (@UKinAtlanta) March 15, 2020





Germany

From the consulate: Due to COVID-19, the Consular service in Atlanta will be limited to emergency services for German citizens and emergency visa processing. Appointments that have already been booked will be honored.

Please note that you are required to schedule an appointment for passport applications (for each family member) and visa applications as well as for all consular matters via our appointment systems. See all information here



Japan

View the consulate’s website, which under announcements includes the latest restrictions on travel into Japan as of March 10, including a sample questionnaire outlining travel history



Switzerland

Here you go 🙂 pic.twitter.com/y6Qvl6IWe7 — Swiss Consulate Atlanta (@SwissCGAtlanta) March 17, 2020

—



More Resources

View Global Atlanta’s full consulate directory here

See the City of Atlanta’s Covid-19 FAQs list here, as well as translations in Korean, Mandarin Chinese and Spanish