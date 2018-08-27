Delta Celebrates 20 Years of Linking Peru With Atlanta and the World

Over two decades, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s nonstop flight from Atlanta to Peru has not only been a key link to help boost inbound tourist traffic. It’s also a conduit to the world for Peruvian crops and citizens, the airline said in announcing the 20th anniversary of service to Lima, the capital, earlier this month.

Some 2.7 million people have traveled in and out of Lima on Delta, and the expansion of both seat and cargo capacity in 2016 extended the economic impact of the flight, according to the airline.

Delta is helping Peru reach its ambition of becoming an agricultural export powerhouse, ferrying Peru-grown asparagus to Europe and providing a potential outlet for mangoes, berries and avocados, among other fruits where the South American country has carved out a competitive edge.

Peruvians of Japanese descent have also begun traveling to Tokyo on Delta, using the 13-hour flight from Delta’s hub in Atlanta to connect with their heritage.

Delta isn’t the only Georgia-based organization boosting the Peruvian economy through trade and logistics.

A recent Global Atlanta event explored how the Georgia Ports Authority is helping growers there connect with markets here. Read more:

Delta, whose daily service with a Boeing 767-400 has a total fo 246 seats (including 28 in Comfort+ and 40 in Delta One, its business-class product), is also giving back to the community in Lima, supporting an orphanage and an educational center for children with special needs. Learn more here.

Peru’s consul general in Atlanta, Miguel Aleman Urteaga, is dean of the consular corps, representing a group of more than 60 countries with a diplomatic presence here.