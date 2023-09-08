The Netherlands-American Chamber of Commerce Southeast has named three new members of what it’s calling an “operational” board of directors as it looks toward setting up a separate advisory board in the fall.

The six-member operational board includes three members of the executive team: Executive Director Annemarie McFarland, Vice President Manori de Silva and newly appointed President Sebastian Van der Vegt, a communications and international business expert who took up the post in May.

The new board members include Chantal Kerssens, a health researcher who came to Atlanta to teach at Emory University and now leads research and development for a Silicon Valley digital health company, along with Boudewijn Barth, who heads up the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency’s Atlanta office, and Caroline Bakels, chief financial officer for NNZ Inc.

Mr. Van der Vegt announced the board through an emailed letter to chamber members in which he teased the a new chamber business breakfast series called Orange Sunrise starting Oct. 12.

Before that, the chamber will host a Sept. 21 luncheon focused on overcoming “the communication trap” that lies within cultural differences between the U.S. and the Netherlands.

Learn more at www.naccse.org.