Dutch Chamber, Consulate Taking Nominations for Half Moon Awards 

The Netherlands-American Chamber of Commerce of the Southeast is seeking nominations for awards recognizing contributions to the Dutch-American relationships.

The Halve Maen (Half Moon) awards are named after the Dutch East India Company vessel that arrived in what is now New York harbor in the early 1600s. It was captained by Henry Hudson, namesake of the Hudson River, who was seeking a western passage to China.

One winner each will be named in individual and company categories, with another award reserved for an individual or company who have shown a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“The Halve Maen Awards are open to private and public sector organizations of all sizes. Winning this prestigious Award underlines the importance of Dutch-American relations and sends a positive message to grow even more and attract new businesses to this region,” NACCSE Executive Director Annemarie McFarland wrote in a post announcing the awards on LinkedIn.

Previous awardees have included past chamber presidents Richard Sheinis and long-time executive search veteran Bernard Vanderlande.

Nominations can be made at this link. To shine the spotlight on someone, simply choose the category for which they’re being nominated and write an up to 250-word description as to why they’re deserving. The chamber says the process should take two to three minutes.

The awards are yet another way that the chamber is collaborating with the new Dutch consulate, which opened in 2018 with the goal of spurring more trade and investment.

Consul General Ard Van der Vorst will join Global Atlanta for a Consular Conversation on Nov. 13 to discuss the objectives of the consulate and the trajectory of the Dutch-American relationship. Sign up for the luncheon event here.

Learn more about the chamber at www.naccse.org.