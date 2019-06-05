Dutch Firm to Put Light Assembly Plant in Cherokee County

A subsidiary of Dutch manufacturer Thomas Regout International B.V. will put $2 million into its first U.S. facility in Cherokee County as it tackles the educational and corporate segments of the audiovisual equipment market.

The company makes telescoping sliding systems used in a wide variety of sectors, from automotive sunroofs to ATMs, but the U.S. assembly and distribution center employing 25 people will focus on two products: E-box and BalanceBox, adjustable stands for flat panels and screens to be used in classrooms or boardrooms.

“We chose the location in Georgia because of the proximity of several big players in the professional AV industry, who are now among our customers also aimed at the education market,” said Eric Kamerbeek, vice president of Thomas Regout Inc.

The announcement comes months after a new consulate general was launched in Atlanta with a focus on expanding Dutch business collaboration with the Southeast. At a launch event, Dutch diplomats said they would focus more on Georgia job creation.

The company, which is based in Maastricht, the Netherlands, started moving into its new space in Woodstock in December. Cherokee County is home to about 50 international companies.