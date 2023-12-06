A Korean automotive supplier is setting up shop in Effingham County, investing $22 million and creating 70 jobs at a new distribution center as it seeks to supply “key customers” from the coastal Georgia location.

While Kyungshin America Corp. doesn’t explicitly mention Hyundai in its news release, the company is a subsidiary of Incheon, South Korea-based Kyungshin Co. Ltd., which has won supplier awards from Hyundai Motor Group.

The Korean behemoth is building a massive electric vehicle plant — its first such dedicated facility in the U.S. — in Ellabell. Effingham is one of four counties that banded together to market the 2,900-acre site through a joint development authority. The promise that a mega project like Hyundai would precipitate spillover effects in each partner county has already come true — the city of Rincon netted a $300 million, 740-job investment from longtime Hyundai and Kia supplier Sewon America in February.

While Sewon will be at the Grande View Industrial Park, Kyungshin America is locating within a different park at 1001 Gateway Parkway. The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub reportedly has sites of up to 500 acres available.

“We are pleased to welcome Kyungshin America to Effingham County, says Brandt Herndon, CEO of the authority, in the release. Congratulations to our friends and partners at Broe Real Estate Group for locating this remarkable company at Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub.”

Kyungshin makes wire harnesses, assemblies and other electrical components; the half-century-old company is focused on the growing electric vehicle market in the U.S., according to a release from the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority.