Emory, Georgia State Partner to Digitize Museum Exhibition on 2014 Ebola Outbreak

November 11, 2020 | Trevor Williams

A "Stop Ebola" mural, Monrovia, Liberia on Aug. 20, 2014. Photo by Dominque Faget, courtesy of Getty Images

An exhibition on the fight to stem the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reach a wider audience through the Internet, thanks to a local university collaboration.

Georgia State and Emory University students across various disciplines worked together to translate the EBOLA: People + Public Health + Political Will” exhibition from the physical form as presented at the CDC in 2017 into a new online format.

Students make 3D models of objects for the CDC Museum’s Ebola exhibition.

GSU students in historic preservation, public health and biology digitized and mapped 175 oral histories, created 3D artifacts and helped organize photos, finding lessons for today’s global pandemic response in the cases of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, which bore the brunt of epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people.

Contact tracing and quarantine, terms that are en vogue today as the world aims to stop the spread of COVID-19, were employed in combating the highly contagious virus that proved fatal for more than one out of every three people who contracted it.

Emory students from the Rollins School of Public Health contributed to an interactive timeline tracking how the international community worked with nonprofits and health ministries in each country to get the epidemic under control.

During the outbreak, the CDC and Emory were thrust into the national spotlight for their involvement treating American doctors who were repatriated to Atlanta after becoming infected while caring for patients in Liberia.

Educators from both universities pointed to the unique challenge of digitizing an in-person exhibition as an experience that students wouldn’t have gotten inside the classroom.

See the exhibit here at the David J. Sencer CDC Museum’s website. Learn more about the Emory/GSU project here.

Global Atlanta

For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

The world is here.

Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week

By accessing GlobalAtlanta.com, you agree to the following Terms of Use.

Review Our Privacy Policy