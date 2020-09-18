Energy Drink Exporter to Set Up Douglas County Factory, Hiring 600

Bang Energy, which sells its sports and energy beverages across all 50 U.S. states and in 37 countries, will invest $145 million to set up a factory in Douglas County.

The Florida-based firm is set to hire 600 at the facility located at 7705 Staples Drive in Lithia Springs, which will have the capacity to produce 4,000 cans per minute.

Founded 25 years ago, the company’s website says it prides itself in maintaining strict control of its ingredients and manufacturing processes, conducting rigorous testing to ensure product quality while eschewing the often misleading health claims of the nutritional supplement industry.

In a news release, CEO Jack Owoc credited Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp with his personal attention throughout the investment process, while Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson welcomed the prospect of so many diverse jobs.

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said the company would benefit from the state’s strong logistics infrastructure and location, putting Bang’s new facility within a two-hour flight or two-day truck drive from 80 percent of the U.S. population.

Community members interested in working in production, distribution, administrative and other roles Bang Energy should visit www.bangenergy.com/jobs to see open positions.