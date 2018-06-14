Fast-Growing Latvian Manufacturer Hosts Job Fair in Middle Georgia

A Latvian manufacturer that is rapidly becoming one of the largest employers in middle Georgia hosted a job fair June 15 to fill some of those new positions.

Valmiera Glass, which makes fiberglass fabrics used in thermal insulation, aviation and other sectors, is looking for workers in production positions like packaging and quality assurance, as well as specialized skills in fiber forming and textile twisting. A few front-office jobs focused on sales and service are available.

The company first landed in Dublin, Ga., in 2014, then announced an expansion to the tune of $90 million in 2016 that promised to bring its total headcount to more than 550 and its full capital expenditure to $110 million.

Latvia’s ambassador to the United States, Andris Teikmanis, visited Dublin for the grand opening of the new phase in April, accompanied by the country’s economic minister and the mayor of the city of Valmiera, the company’s hometown. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal was also on hand for the ceremony.

Learn more about the fair on Facebook and see the job listings here: https://www.valmiera-glass.com/en/career-1/job-openings.

