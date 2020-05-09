Focus Brands Taps Former Starbucks Exec as New Head of International 

Atlanta-based franchising firm Focus Brands has tapped a new head for its international business unit.

The franchisor of concepts like Auntie Anne’s, Carvel Ice Cream, Moe’s Southwest Grill and other brands has promoted Beto Guajardo, who joined the company to serve as president of Scholtzsky’s Deli in 2019, to step into the role.

Mr. Guajardo is a former senior vice president of global strategy for Starbucks Coffee Co., before that serving as a management consultant for McKinsey and Deloitte, where he worked on global brand transformation in 30 countries. He has lived in both Singapore and Hong Kong.

“When considering who would take the reins of our international business, we didn’t need to look far,” said Jim Holthouser, CEO of FOCUS Brands, in a statement, praising Mr. Guajardo for his work transforming Schlotzsky’s during his short tenure there.

Mr. Guajardo succeeds Mike Kehoe in the international role, after the latter company following a five-year tenure.

Focus Brands has focused heavily on global growth: Its Cinnabon concept is found in more than 50 countries from Brazil to Brunei, as one example. The company opened its 1,500th international location in 2018.