Free Export Courses Offered to Georgia Firms Amid Pandemic 

The Small Business Development Center at the University of Georgia is offering its ExportGA courses free for the fall session, helping companies boost sales during the pandemic.

In place since 1999, the four-month, 16-hour educational module usually costs $650; the SBDC has helped more than 200 Georgia firms sell more than $40 million worth of goods around the world.

The catch? Companies must be approved to participate, with their applications being weighted based on their business plan, how exportable their products are deemed to be, openness to (eventual) international travel, ability to make management available fro the program and other factors.

The courses are held once per month for four months beginning Aug. 19, covering such topics as research potential markets, entry strategies, free trade agreements, payment and risk mitigation and much more.

Usually held in person, this year’s program is being conducted entirely virtually.



The move comes as various organizations aim to help small companies recover from the effects of the pandemic. Georgia’s District Export Council, an industry group convened by the U.S. Commerce Department, is offering 15 free export webinars via its ExportU platform, while Commerce itself is offering discounted fees for many of its export-development services. Visit the Atlanta U.S. Export Assistance Center’s website for more details.

To learn more about ExportGA, visit georgiasbdc.org/exportga. To apply and hold your slot, click here.