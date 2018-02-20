Fulbright Grants Highlight Georgia State Faculty’s Global Focus and Research Commitment

Georgia State University has tied for sixth place among top research universities in the U.S. to receive grants under the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program of the U.S. State Department during the 2017-18 academic year.

Georgia State tied with Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University and two institutions of the University of California system and ranked among other universities as one of the top 18 research institutions with faculty scholars designated under the Fulbright U.S. Scholar program.

Members of the Georgia State faculty who received the grants include William Long, who received two grants for international relations study at the Royal University of Bhutan and Jawaharlal Nehru University, India.

Dr. Long is a professor in the Global Studies Institute and the Department of Political Science at Georgia State. From 2011-2016, he served as Dean of the Georgia State’s College of Arts and Sciences. Previously, Dr. Long served as professor and director of the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at the Georgia Institute of Technology for ten years prior to joining Georgia State.

G. Sue Kasun, assistant professor, language education, Middle and Secondary Education, Autonomous University of Hidalgo State, Mexico. Dr. Kasun has extensively conducted research with Mexican-origin populations for over two decades. Her work is multi-sited, situated in sending and receiving communities spanning the U.S.-Mexican border, highlighting the trans-nationalism of many immigrant communities. She has focused on Mexican-origin populations’ ways of knowing and intersections with language education as well as how Mexican origin youth have performed in schools.

Timothy Kushner comparative law/legal systems, University de Barcelona, Spain. Mr. Kuhner is an associate professor of law. He writes about campaign finance, constitutional law, corruption, comparative political finance, comparative constitutional law, and democratic theory.

Ryan Rowberry, comparative law/cultural heritage laws of coastal cities (related to climate change resiliency) Aarhus University Denmark. Mr. Rowberry, associate professor of law, is the associate director for the Center for the Comparative Study of Metropolitan Growth. He teaches property law, natural resources law, environmental law, and Anglo-American legal history. Mr. Rowberry’s research concentrates on legal issues involving historic resources. He graduated from Harvard Law School, where he was an Islamic Legal Studies Fellow and a Cravath International Fellow,

Jonathan Todres, children’s rights and human rights, University College Cork School of Law, Ireland. Mr. Todres, professor of law, researches and writes on a range of issues related to children’s rights and child well-being. He has published extensively on child trafficking and other forms of violence against children, human rights and the social determinants of health, legal and cultural constructs of childhood, and human rights in children’s literature.

In congratulating the Fulbright grant recipients, Risa Palm, senior vice president of academic affairs and provost at Georgia State, said “Under its strategic plan, Georgia State continues to strive toward its goal of achieving distinction in globalizing the university, in addition to becoming a leading research university addressing the most challenging issues of the 21st century. Faculty receiving grants under the program are engaging in important research and scholarship that builds upon the university’s growing distinction in addressing significant global issues, and also contribute to Georgia State’s expanding research profile.”

Under the relevant academic classification system, Georgia State is listed as a “highest producing” research institution, meaning that the institution grants 20 or more doctoral research degrees annually.

For further information, contact Jeremy Craig, manager, marketing and public relations, Office of the Provost, at 404 413 1374 or sending an email to jcraig@gsu.edu.