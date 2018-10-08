Genuine Parts Announces Two U.K. Acquisitions 

October 8, 2018 | Trevor Williams

A look at the Genuine Parts Co.'s global footprint.

Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Co. announced that its European auto parts subsidiary, Alliance Automotive Group, has purchased two of its suppliers in a move that should generate more than $100 million in annual revenue for GPC’s European operations. 

AAG bought Manchester, England-based battery distributor Platinum International Group Ltd. and Carlisle-based TMS Motor Spares Ltd., a parts distributor with locations in England and Scotland

The companies will contribute $70 million and $35 million to London-based AAG, respectively, bolstering its position as it leads GPC’s investment charge in Europe. 

In June, AAG announced that it had acquired Germany-based Hennig Fahrzeugteile Group

