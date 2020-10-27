Georgia Exporters Can Apply for GLOBE Award from State Through Nov. 1

The Georgia Department of Economic Development is accepting applications for the awards constituting its yearly celebration of export achievement, now in their seventh year.

GLOBE Awards — Georgians Leveraging Opportunities By Exporting — are given to companies based in the state that have expanded into a new country in a given year.

In addition to this year’s broad winners, companies can fill out a more detailed application to become one of three Exporters of the Year selected based on their size: small (fewer than 20 employees), mid-sized (20-99) and large exporters with more than 100.

The 2020 applications are being accepted through Nov. 1. Applicants must show that they found customers in at least one new market during the 2019 calendar year to qualify.

Last year’s awardees were announced in early December after applications were submitted by the same deadline. The award isn’t reserved only for those selling physical goods; services are also eligible. Last year’s 36 winners included DataSeers, a fintech company, tourism company Discover Destinations and Trans Globe, which connects agricultural buyers and sellers around the world. Manufacturers are mainstays of the designation, but the state has also worked hard to broaden the definition of exporting to show how companies in a variety of sectors can sell globally.

Often, the state has announced winners while its trade representatives from 12 countries around the world are visiting Atlanta, but it’s unclear whether that will occur this year due to the pandemic. Still, the state is brimming with new international investment prospects, despite the slowdown in the global economy brought about by COVID-19.

To learn more or apply, go here.

To see Global Atlanta’s report on last year’s winners, click here.

For questions about eligibility or the application process, contact the Georgia Department of Economic Development‘s Stefan Harrigan at sharrigan@georgia.org.