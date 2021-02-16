Georgia Firm’s Security Product Funded by U.S.-Israel Research Grant

A Georgia company and its Israeli partner are receiving $1.5 million in government funding for a jointly developed security solution.

The Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation awarded the funds to Peachtree Corners-based Liberty Defense Technologies and Haifa, Israel-based Levitection.

The companies are working on an electromagnetic 3D imaging system that uses artificial intelligence to detect concealed weapons across open areas. Liberty licensed the technology underpinning its HEXWAVE device from the MIT Lincoln Lab. It also offers a “smokeless gunpowder detection system.”

BIRD funds a number of projects each year through research grants of up to $1 million, aiming to speed up commercialization of innovations using technology and knowhow from both countries. This year’s awardees included a 5G project involving Atlanta-based Envistacom.

The pair of homeland security grants were announced separately and can hit up to $1.5 million. They’re selected with input from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate and the Ministry of Public Security of the State of Israel, a partnership that launched in 2016 and has focused on sectors like cyber crime, critical infrastructure, border protection and other security areas.

Each project can be matched by private-sector funding, bringing the total up to $3 million. (The other recipient was a 3D air/ground mapping system developed jointly by companies in Jerusalem and Burlingame, Calif.)

Learn more about the grants here.