Georgia Honors 36 Exporters for Breaking Into New Markets 

Many represented the usual suspects, but this year’s GLOBE Awards honoring 36 Georgia-based exporters also included some companies new to selling their goods and services overseas.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s international trade division doles out the awards to honor companies that have been able to break into new countries, often aided by the state’s 12 offices in 11 countries.

They collectively reached 90 new markets in 2018, Gov. Brian Kemp and economic development Commissioner Pat Wilson announced during an event at the State Capitol Dec. 6. The event had been postponed from the spring; it’s usually hosted when Georgia’s international representatives are visiting the state in March.

Many of this year’s winners were old hands at the exporting game, such as Aventure Aviation LLC and GF Health Products, both previous winners who have also garnered other export recognition.

But three had never exported before, including DataSeers, which helps banks prevent and detect fraud, as well as firearm and accessory distributor KF Armory and Trans Globe, which connects agricultural producers with buyers around the world.

The GLOBE Awards, which have been in place now since 2014, also for the first time this year gave three companies a Georgia Exporter of the Year award based on size. Crider Foods won a special in the large-business category, as did Seydel Companies and Pain Care Labs in the mid-size and small categories, respectively.

The majority of companies that work with the state are smaller firms that have less familiarity with global markets and fewer specialized staff members to deal with compliance issues and market research. About 72 percent of GLOBE winners had fewer than 100 employees, while 44 percent had fewer than 20.

The celebration of exporters comes the month after the Metro Atlanta Chamber named winners of the regional Atlanta Metro Export Challenge, which came with checks of $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000 for the top three winners.

It also comes as the U.S. remains embroiled in multiple trade negotiations around the world, including ongoing talks with China that have roiled global markets. State leaders have said that amid uncertainty, it’s even more vital to provide assistance to companies diversifying their global reach.

““We are thrilled to once again celebrate Georgia companies who have entered new international markets,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner for International Trade Mary Waters in a news release. “Now in its sixth year, the GLOBE Awards not only shine a spotlight on Georgia exporters and the importance of trade to Georgia’s economy, but also on our International Trade team who work hard to connect Georgia companies with global opportunities to successfully grow their business.”

This year’s GLOBE Award winners include:

· Agri International LLC – Marietta

· American 3B Scientific – Tucker

· Aventure Aviation – Peachtree City

· CocoaTown – Alpharetta

· Crider Foods – Stillmore

· DataSeers – Alpharetta

· Delta Sigma Company – Kennesaw

· Discover Destinations, LLC – Suwanee

· Easy Bar, Inc. – Kennesaw

· GF Health Products, Inc. – Atlanta

· Hydro Dynamics, Inc. – Rome

· Jaxx Bean Bags – Atlanta

· KF Armory LLC – Alpharetta

· LDX Solutions – Kennesaw

· Matrix Surgical USA – Atlanta

· Pain Care Labs – Atlanta

· Panel Built – Blairsville

· Pivot Global Partners – Atlanta

· Plurium Technologies – Peachtree Corners

· Plus Materials, Inc. – Duluth

· Poriferous, LLC – Newnan

· Prime Retail Services, Inc. – Flowery Branch

· Quantum Aviation Solutions – Gwinnett

· Rackettown Mustangs – Lyons

· Richland Distilling Company – Richland

· SteelCell of North America, Inc. – Baldwin

· Sumo Robot League – Augusta

· SweetWater Brewing Company – Atlanta

· TDK Components U.S.A., Inc. – Peachtree City

· Tecme Corporation – Norcross

· The Seydel Companies – Pendergrass

· The Tru-Nut Company – Atlanta

· TOMCO2 Systems – Loganville

· Trans Globe – Woodstock

· Valtorc International – Kennesaw

· Vital4 – Atlanta

Learn more about the state’s international trade team and resources here.

Learn more about the awards at https://www.georgia.org/international/trade/globe-awards.