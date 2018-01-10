Georgia Invites Nominations for GLOBE Award Recognizing Exporters

If your Georgia-based company exported to a new country in 2017, you might as well get a certificate and a grip-and-grin photo with Gov. Nathan Deal.

That’s been the prize over the past few years that the state has doled out GLOBE Awards, an acronym that stands for a meaningful-albeit-cumbersome phrase: Georgians Leveraging Opportunities by Exporting.

Global Atlanta was among the 24 winners last year recognized by the governor for reaching into new markets with their products and services.

For companies that qualify, all it takes is a quick online application by Feb. 9 highlighting the country where the successful sale took place and outlining how the enterprise might benefit from future interactions with the state’s Trade Division.

The winners will be announced at the Go Global Reception, an annual fixture at the Atlanta History Center where the state brings in its overseas representatives and offers a chance for companies to meet with them face-to-face.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development operates offices covering 11 countries that provide access, market research, prospecting and other services.

The offices in Chile and Colombia, for instance, will help companies on an upcoming trade mission to those countries as well as Peru, the department recently announced. Learn more about the April trade mission

Georgia in 2016 had 14,500 companies engaged in exporting, reaching more than 200 countries and territories. Read a summary of Georgia’s 2016 trade numbers here.

Learn more about the state’s reps in global markets here.