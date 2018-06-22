Georgia-Pacific to Sell Off European Nonwovens Business for $185 Million 

Georgia-Pacific this week announced that it would sell its European nonwovens business to Pennsylvania-based Glatfelter for $185 million, pending regulatory approval.

The deal for Georgia-Pacific Steinfurt GmbH would include the factory in that German city, as well as sales offices in France and Italy. Some 220 Georgia-Pacific workers will become Glatfelter employees if and when the deal closes. The deal doesn’t include the company’s U.S. nonwovens operations in North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Nonwovens are fabric-like materials that comprise wet wipes, napkins, placemats and other products made by the layering — rather than weaving — of soft fibers.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific operates 200 facilities and directly employees more than 35,000 people globally. It’s owned by Koch Industries.