Georgia Releases Export Directory, Highlights Trade Leads 

The Georgia Department of Economic Development has released an updated edition of its export directory pointing overseas buyers to suppliers in the state.

The online resource includes more than 60 Georgia companies so far, a small fraction of the more than 2,000 the department’s trade division works with each year to grow their international sales.

Companies interested in taking advantage of this free marketing tool can visit Georgia.org/export to apply; they will be vetted to ensure they’re export-ready.

The Export Georgia, USA directory is broken down by industry, which could be helpful for buyers looking for specific products. For some, it even has the Harmonized System of Tariffs (or HS) industry classification codes. Buyers can request direct contacts with up to 10 companies at a time; the list will be used by the state when fielding inquiries from around the world, especially at trade shows.

The updated version comes as the state continues to celebrate foreign investment wins and the growing role of trade in its economy, despite the global upheaval caused by the pandemic. Georgia has a growing stable of export award winners through its GLOBE program, where the state has recognized companies that enter new markets in a given year.

The department, which maintains offices handling trade and foreign-investment promotion in 11 countries, periodically publishes trade leads from various locations — requests to purchase Georgia-made products sourced from its professionals on the ground.

Most recently, Brazilian buyers have asked for diesel oil, manicure and pedicure apparel, makeup and makeup brushes, diapers, frozen vegetables, household cleaning products and wine.

China has also been a mainstay on the list, despite tensions with the U.S., as commodity traders seek suppliers of chicken paws (feet), wings and legs.

Contact Josh Jacob at jjacob@georgia.org if your company can supply these products. Or visit georgia.org/export to view the directory and submit your company.