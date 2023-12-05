A recent update from the Georgia Department of Economic Development shows demand for Georgia-grown agricultural products in Asia.

Buyers from China and Japan are seeking suppliers of hardwood pulp and onion puree/paste, respectively, from the state’s offices in each of those countries.

The department’s International Trade Division outlines such opportunities in its monthly trade update, which can be read online here. Subscribe to further emails and find more resources here.

Georgia firms interested in supplying the items should contact trade manager Knali Price via email at kprice@georgia.org.