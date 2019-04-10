German Chamber to Lead Another Auto Delegation to Mexico 

The Atlanta-based German-American Chamber of Commerce of the South Inc. is leading another delegation to Mexico in early September to give companies a sense for what it takes to expand their presence in the country’s auto sector.

Mexico already plays host to many German players, some of which also have a major presence in the Southeast U.S.

That has led to some concern among Southern economic developers that Mexico is more of a competitor for foreign investment rather than a complementary partner, though many OEMs make smaller cars in Mexico that are better suited for the European market and are exempt from tariffs there thanks to a free-trade agreement.

The chamber delegation is scheduled to visit Mexico City, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes and Queretaro, meeting with industry officials from Mexican trade groups and visiting German-owned plants including the Volkswagen plant in Silao and suppliers like ZF, Bosch, Oechsler and Geiger Automotive, which are situated in various industrial parks.

The local branch of the chamber is set to again partner with its counterpart in Mexico.

The cost for members is $3,900 or $4,400 for non-members, not including airfare.

For more information and to reserve your spot, contact Thais Voet +1(404) 586-6833 or by email tvoet@gaccsouth.com.