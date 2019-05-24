German Cultural Center Founding Father Honored for 35 Years of Service 

Atlanta’s German Cultural Center honored business leader Eike Jordan for more than 35 years of service during a reception at Miller & Martin PLLC earlier this month.

Mr. Jordan was one of the early promoters of ties between Germany and Atlanta, helping get the local branch of the German-American Chamber of Commerce and the German School of Atlanta off the ground and rallying the business community over time to support the Goethe-Zentrum with funding and engagement.

The intimate event included such dignitaries as former Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who worked closely with the German chamber to promote an apprenticeship initiative during his tenure, along with former Consul General Lutz Goergens and Germany’s current top diplomat holding that position in Atlanta, Heike Fuller.

Dr. Jordan was installed as an honorary board member at the event, adding to his many titles including honorary director for the chamber, chairman of the Halle Foundation and president of Jordan Inter Consult, a consulting and staffing business.

Goethe-Zentrum Executive Director Jennifer L.M. Gerndt and other board members were on hand for the presentation, along with Tom Harrold, a Miller & Martin attorney who along with Dr. Jordan played a key role early on in bringing German companies to Atlanta.

Learn more about the Goethe-Zentrum here.

Learn more about Dr. Jordan’s history in Atlanta in this story.