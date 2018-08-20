German Factory to Create 100 Jobs in North Georgia

A German manufacturer of polystyrene foams used in flooring underlayment is setting up a $45 million Georgia factory that will create 100 jobs.

SELIT North America’s new facility will be located in Banks County, northeast of Gainesville and adjacent to Hall County, which has attracted many German firms.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development, which has an office in Munich, welcomed what state leaders called the latest example of relationships in Europe paying off. More than 550 German facilities (including nearly 200 factories) employ more than 22,100 Georgians already.

“I am encouraged to see yet another leading European company locate here, as our efforts to build international relationships continue to translate into real investments,” Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said in a news release.

Indeed, the company’s executives praised the state for its hospitality during the relocation process.

“Georgia, and particularly Banks County, have emerged as our preferred location and partners due to their highly professional approach towards economic development,” said Rouven Seitner, shareholder of SELIT NA. “The strong cultural fit between the Georgian ‘way of doing business’ and our family company with German roots makes us the perfect match.”

SELIT Europe is based in Erbes-Büdesheim, Germany, and was founded in 1948. The North American division started up in 2010.

Georgia is a major hub for the flooring industry; SELIT’s products are geared toward flooring popular with do-it-yourselfers, like vinyl, laminate and parquet.