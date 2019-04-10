German-owned Logistics Software and Robotics Firm to Put Global Base in Midtown

A German-owned supply-chain software and material-handling company will set up its global headquarters in Atlanta, city and state officials announced Wednesday.

Dematic, which employs 7,000 people in 27 countries and is a subsidiary of the massive, Frankfurt-based Kion Group, is to hire 230 people while investing $30 million in , which employs 7,000 people in 27 countries and is a subsidiary of the massive,-based, is to hire 230 people while investing $30 million in Georgia Tech’s new Coda building , which is geared toward fostering innovation and hosting enterprises with advanced computing needs.

Dematic specializes in blending software capabilities with hardware offerings in the material handling space, including automated guided vehicles, conveyance systems and storage and retrieval systems.

“Technology is at the core of what we do,” said Hasan Dandashly, Dematic president and CEO, who noted in a news release that the company has an aggressive plan to stay on the cutting edge of logistics innovation as the supply-chain world gets increasingly interconnected.

The company is no stranger to Georgia, already employing 100 in various locations around the metro Atlanta area. Dematic has also worked with the Georgia Tech Supply Chain Logistics Institute in the past.

“We have partnered with Dematic for many years,” said Tim Brown, managing director of the institute, in a statement. “We look forward to our continued partnership in driving innovations in supply chain and intralogistics technologies.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development and Metro Atlanta Chamber leaders said the announcement shows how vital it is to tell a global story about Atlanta’s advanced logistics and tech industries.

KION Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe and recently opened a new factory in India. The company has annual revenues of more than 8 billion euros across its portfolio of brands.

