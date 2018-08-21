Ghana Women Renew Entrepreneurial Scholarships in Georgia

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia is once again accepting applications for a scholarship aimed at furthering the influence of women of Ghanaian origin.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit, whose main goal is to outfit maternity wards in the West African country with beds and medical equipment, marked its 10th anniversary last year by reaching into the education realm with the first Cultural Ambassador Scholarship.

The program is back for 2018-19 school year. It’s open to young women of Ghanaian heritage aged 18-22 who are residents of Georgia and are either already enrolled in college or as high school seniors.

The application requires an essay on how the students can use entrepreneurship to uplift society and promote Ghanaian culture. Two scholarship awards are available for $500 each.

GWAG is coming off its third fundraising gala in April.

Learn more about the application process here.

