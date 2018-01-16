GIACC Elects New Officers and Board Members, Sets 2018 Schedule

The Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors elected Anita Ninan of counsel at the law firm of Arnall, Golden & Gregory LLP, Jan. 11 as its president and Unmet Misha, area vice president, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., chairperson. The board also re-elected five former members and four new members.

Additionally, it outlined an ambitious schedule of events for 2018 including a film festival in collaboration with the Indian Consulate General, the India China America Institute and the Atlanta Film Festival.

It is planning a “Smart Cities” seminar in collaboration with Skipping Stone, a global energy markets consulting and technology services firm and the law firm of Thompson Hine LLP to be held on March 7.

Ms. Ninan told Global Atlanta that the event is to focus on promoting international business by importing and exporting goods and services as well as highlighting the Indian government’s Smart Cities initiative.

“GIACC is excited to bring this event to its membership since it is in line with its mission, goals and objectives, namely to promote and foster trade, business, financial or professional interests and commercial relations between India and the United States, specifically Georgia,” Ms. Ninan said.

The chamber is to continue hosting trade missions such as the one from the Indo American Chamber of Commerce in Chennai, India, that came to Atlanta last year and the local event held with the Sandy Springs Chamber where a number of its members described their visits to India.

And it will continue its (now) annual cricket match with the British American Business Council.

The following were re-elected to the board: David Gault, Direct Resources Group, president; Sonjui Kumar, KPPB Law, founding partner; Unmesh Mishra, L&T Infotech, area vice president; S.K. Ray, Forar Tech LLC, vice president and Ash Thakker, Global Technology Connection, president.

New members elected to the board: Sudipto Banerjee, The Boston Consulting Group; Jaymen Chavda, Chugh LLP, associate; Grace Multani, Wells Fargo Bank, adviser; Srivastan Pallavaram, Alpha Omega Co. USA, Inc. (from Nashville, Tenn.)

