    • Global Payments Donation Software Launches in Canada

    February 3, 2019 | Staff

    The Greater Giving system by Global Payments enables a competitive bidding feature via mobile at fundraising auctions.

    A Global Payments Inc. software platform used by nonprofits to process donations has launched in Canada.

    The Atlanta-based company late last month expanded the reach of its Greater Giving platform to the U.S.’s neighbor to the north, helping nonprofits there simplify fundraising via events and online payments.

    The cloud-base platform has processed $6 billion in donations since 2002 and has been used by 10,000 nonprofit organizations.

    “Expanding into Canada will provide our solutions to a broader audience of fundraisers. We remain committed to providing  software and educational resources to those dedicated to the important mission of helping others in the communities where we live and work,” said Terry Roberts, president of Education Solutions, Greater Giving & MicroPayments at        Global Payments.

    In its overall payment processing operations, the S&P 500 company has customers and partners in 31 countries.

    Global Atlanta

    For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

    The world is here.

    Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week

    By accessing GlobalAtlanta.com, you agree to the following Terms of Use.

    Review Our Privacy Policy