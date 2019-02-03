Global Payments Donation Software Launches in Canada

A Global Payments Inc. software platform used by nonprofits to process donations has launched in Canada.

The Atlanta-based company late last month expanded the reach of its Greater Giving platform to the U.S.’s neighbor to the north, helping nonprofits there simplify fundraising via events and online payments.

The cloud-base platform has processed $6 billion in donations since 2002 and has been used by 10,000 nonprofit organizations.

“Expanding into Canada will provide our solutions to a broader audience of fundraisers. We remain committed to providing software and educational resources to those dedicated to the important mission of helping others in the communities where we live and work,” said Terry Roberts, president of Education Solutions, Greater Giving & MicroPayments at Global Payments.

In its overall payment processing operations, the S&P 500 company has customers and partners in 31 countries.