Gov. Kemp ‘Excited’ by Investment Prospects in First Overseas Trade Mission to Korea

June 12, 2019 | Phil Bolton

Gov. Brian Kemp announcing his upcoming visit to South Korea amidst Korean businessmen.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday that his first overseas trip as governor would be to South Korea from June 22-28 to strengthen what he called “the vital partnership” with the state.

Gov. Kemp, on right, shares a moment of levity with Consul General Kim, center,following the announcement.

In a formal press conference with Korean Consul General Young-yun Kim, and Korean business and state officials looking on in the governor’s office at the state Capitol, Mr. Kemp said that he would leave “no stone unturned” in his quest to bring more Korean investment to Georgia.

Citing Korean companies that already have invested more than $2 billion in the state and a population of 113,000 Korea-Americans within its borders, he said he was “excited to travel to South Korea and continue the international efforts that have made Georgia a global competitor for investment and trade…”

With Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development; Mary Waters, the department’s deputy commissioner of international trade and Abby Turano, the state’s chief protocol officer, in attendance, the governor cited as a “top goal” of the trip the creation of more Georgia jobs through new South Korean investments. “We have the best story to tell,” he added.

Pat Wilson, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, with Consul General Kim.

The delegation that will include state officials and Korean businesspeople is to make courtesy calls on the headquarters of companies with operations in the state including SK Innovation Co. Ltd, Korea’s largest energy and chemical company; Kia Motors, which has an annual capacity of 340,000 vehicles at its West Point facility; Sangsin Brake that recently announced a $20 million investment in McDonough, and Hanwhat Q Cells that manufactures solar modules in Dalton.

It also is to meet with prospective investors, which the governor did not mention by name.

Mr. Kemp also said that he was grateful to the efforts of Mr. Kim for arranging a visit with Nak-yon Lee, South Korea’s prime minister. In addition, the delegation is scheduled to meet with Admiral Harry Harris, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea and former commander of the U.S. Pacific Command.

Global Atlanta

For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

The world is here.

Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week

By accessing GlobalAtlanta.com, you agree to the following Terms of Use.

Review Our Privacy Policy