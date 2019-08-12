Gulfstream Approves Two Brazil Maintenance Centers

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has approved two new companies to provide warranty and maintenance service on the Savannah-based company’s private jets in Latin America.

Líder Aviação and Aero Rio Táxi Aéreo are based in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. The two cities are the base for more than half of the 40 Gulfstream aircraft in the country. Brazil accounts for about one-sixth of the 230 Gulfstreams based in Latin America.

Líder has operations at São Paulo’s Congonhas Airport and has also been approved as a parts supplier. It also has facilities in Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Brasilia.

Aero Rio is based at Galeão International Airport in Rio de Janeiro.

The companies will be authorized to perform warranty repairs and services on both large-cabin and mid-sized Gulfstream jets.

The move complements the planned addition of two new facilities in the southern U.S. — one at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport near Savannah headquarters, where an expansion will put the total square footage of maintenance hangars at more than a million square feet. The other 115,000-square-foot facility will open in Palm Beach, Fla. during the first quarter of next year.