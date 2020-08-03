Gulfstream to Open Hub for Parts Exports Near Atlanta Airport 

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is has opened a parts warehouse within two miles of the Atlanta airport to better facilitate the export of parts to service centers around the world.

The facility run by Crane Worldwide Logistics near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is set to take advantage of the cargo possibilities offered by the vast network of passenger flights offered out of the world’s busiest airport.

In pre-COVID times, the airport was connected with 150 domestic destinations and 70 international cities, though the pandemic has forced some of those routes to shut at least temporarily.

“By distributing parts directly from Atlanta, we can save shipping and delivery time in order to provide the most expedient service to our customers,” said Derek Zimmerman, president of Gulfstream Customer Support, in a news release.

The space now has $23 million of the company’s $1.3 billion parts inventory on hand.

The announcement comes just after Gulfstream opened a new support center near London, a key node in the Savannah-based private jet maker’s increasingly global network of customers.

Gulfstream’s parts network includes similar distribution centers around the U.S. and in various global hubs including Amsterdam, Basel, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Atlanta’s airport has been on a mission to gin up more cargo activity, with leaders noting that it has underperformed on this metric despite being named the world’s most efficient airport for 17 years running.

Aerospace products make up Georgia’s largest export category, with more than $8 billion sold abroad.