Gwinnett Recycling Firm Takes Home Presidential Export Award

A Norcross recycling company has taken home a presidential honor for its sales of scrap outside the U.S.

Sigma Recycling Inc., the local subsidiary of United Arab Emirates-based Sigma International, was the only Georgia firm receiving the 2019 President’s E Award from the U.S. Commerce Department, which honors firms that expand their export sales.

The E Awards were created by President John F. Kennedy. Under President Obama, they were emphasized as part of an effort to double U.S. exports to drive economic recovery after the 2009 financial crisis.

Under President Trump, they have taken a lower profile but are an instrument that can drive his strategy of fixing the American trade imbalance with the world. That was exactly the focus of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as he recognized the winners during a ceremony in Washington.

“President Donald J. Trump has placed a high priority on restoring the balance of global trade to ensure American businesses and workers are not left behind,” said Mr. Ross said in a statement. “With companies like these awardees who have placed a premium on export success, we can reclaim the lost years of ever-expanding trade deficits.”

Twenty-six out of the 48 honorees were manufacturers, and they hailed from 25 states. The South, while in previous years has claimed many winners, was underrepresented in the 2019 pool.

Along with companies, Commerce honors organizations that have contributed to the success of exporters with the E Award for export service. Among them are state and city economic development agencies, universities and even publications.

Sigma exports plastic, paper, metal, rubber and other reusable materials all over the world. It even deals in wood, used cooking oil, electronic waste and hay. The company has $40 million in annual revenues and exports 10,000-plus shipping containers.

