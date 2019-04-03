Gwinnett’s ‘Movers and Makers’ Once Again Show County’s Global Reach

Two of Partnership Gwinnett’s three manufacturing award winners and at least one company honored for supply chain excellence at the March 29 Movers and Makers awards have strong international connections.

Both TOMCO2 Systems Co. (winner in the medium category, 100-199 employees) and Heatcraft Refrigeration Products (large, 200-plus), which operates under the tagline “Worldwide Refrigeration,” have been recognized for their export sales in the past. TOMCO2 has benefited from major deals financed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States and hosted a visit from the bank’s chairman in 2015.

Supply chain winner Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US is a joint venture between the Japanese provider of air-conditioning systems and its U.S. partner, Trane. The combined company has a distribution center in Gwinnett.

The county is home to about 600 international subsidiaries, along with many manufacturers who sell overseas. Like many previous years, the eighth annual event highlighted both inbound international investors and American firms. The event’s keynote speaker, COO Mala Brindisi of Spanx, discussed how the Atlanta-grown company has optimized its global supply chain and explored the Chinese e-commerce market for its women’s underwear.

The awards event, which was attended by more than 300 people, also show how companies continue to invest in the community and participate in the ceremony. Mitsubishi previously won a corporate citizenship award, while Heatcraft won in what was then the medium manufacturing category in 2016.

The full slate of manufacturing winners includes:

Supply Chain Pioneer of the Year award winners for 2019 include:

The 2019 Corporate Citizen Award went to Valentine Enterprises. Peachtree Packaging & Display was also recognized as the community’s MVP, Most Valuable Provider, to the manufacturing and supply chain industries.

The international flavor returned to the event after a 2018 edition that largely focused on the U.S. manufacturing revival. In 2017, CEO Martin Richenhagen of tractor maker AGCO Corp. (based in Duluth) talked about its global operations and his dream to one day open a factory in Georgia.

Learn more about Movers and Makers here.