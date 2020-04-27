Habitat for Humanity International Cutting 10 Percent of Staff as COVID-19 Hits Global Donations

Habitat for Humanity International, the Atlanta-based umbrella federation over 300-plus global affiliates of the housing nonprofit, is laying off about 10 percent of its staff as its finances take a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs and additional work hour reductions will take effect in the U.S. immediately and will ripple out to its offices around the world in the coming weeks, the organization said in a news release.

Executives have already taken pay cuts, but the organization said suspending operations to protect volunteers, staff and communities from the COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted the bottom line.

Habitat for Humanity International took in $300 million last year while its regional organizations combined to generate $2.3 billion around the world as they served a cumulative 7 million people. But the picture has changed for 2020.

“Global economic turbulence has also led the donor-funded nonprofit to significantly revise its revenue projections,” the news release reads.

CEO Jonathan Reckford said “it breaks our hearts” to take the necessary steps to shore up finances, given that many on the team see their role as a cause, not just a job.

“We are compelled by the economic realities of this global pandemic, and by our responsibility to steward Habitat for Humanity so that we can resume serving our communities as quickly as is safe to do.”

Founded in Americus, Ga., Habitat has helped more than 29 million people access new or improved housing around the world since it started in 1976. It works in 70 countries and all 50 states.

A forthcoming fundraising campaign — Homes, Communities, Hope + You — will be geared toward helping the network continue its services.

The release did not outline how many jobs would be affected in Atlanta.

Visit https://www.habitat.org for more information or to donate.