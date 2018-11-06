Hall County Thanks German Investors on October Trade Mission 

Following on the heels of a successful trade mission to Japan in August 2016, it must have only been natural for Hall County leaders this year to target Germany.

A nine-member business delegation from the Gainesville area reportedly visited the country in October, thanking firms like ZF on their home turf for their steadfast investment in North Georgia.

According to the Gainesville Times, the group visited seven of the 16 existing German investors in the county on the trip. Japan, for comparison’s sake, has only five companies in Hall County, though one — Kubota Corp. — has had an unrivaled impact, especially recently.

Hall County has carved a niche in advanced manufacturing, particularly in the auto sector, attracting companies from all over Europe, Korea and beyond. Its most recent wins are the headquarters relocation of California-based Fox Factory Holding Corp., which plans to hire 800, and the North American headquarters of the Dutch firm VDL Groep.

