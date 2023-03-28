Atlanta travelers looking to complete their required interviews for the U.S. government trusted traveler program known as Global Entry will see their chances improve April 5-7.

Global Entry allows air travelers to use kiosks to breeze through the customs counter upon returning from international destinations, skipping processing lines and paperwork and reducing wait times.

Some 456 interview appointments slots will be available throughout during the three-day blitz, operated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which administers the program.

Applicants scheduling their interviews must have already gone through the Global Online Enrollment System, leaving only the interview component standing in the way of final approval.

Instructions from the airport: For those who have already applied and received GOES conditional approval, visit https://ttp.dhs.gov and use access code 363FIG732. Then select “DOA Global Entry” under the location menu.

A $100 enrollment fee is required.

