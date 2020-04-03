These 40-Plus International Organizations in Atlanta Need Your Support During the Pandemic

Compiling our calendar each week, we at Global Atlanta have a pretty good idea how the city’s international affairs organizations, language institutes and binational chambers have been affected by the sudden and precipitous drop in event revenue these last few weeks.

Weathering the pandemic ourselves, facing canceled ads to postponed forums, we got to thinking that there should be a concerted effort to ensure that the international affairs community emerges intact from this storm.

So we stole an idea from the hard-hit restaurant sector: Just as diners are buying gift cards to help bridge to better times, we thought, Why not buy/renew memberships from organizations now to mitigate their short-term losses?

Below is a sort of directory we’ve put together with a bit of insight on how some groups are handling their programming changes, plus links to their respective membership pages, with special offers where available.

Global Atlantans, we strongly encourage you to consider looking into at least one new group with which you’ve never interacted. You may be pleasantly surprised. When this is all over, we hope to use this as a template to support these hard-working groups in an even more steady way.

International Affairs/Business

World Affairs Council of Atlanta

Types: Corporate, Individual

Contact: Alice Dossche | Buy Membership

The World Affairs Council of Atlanta is a non-partisan, membership and grant-supported organization. Our mission to provide a forum for informed discussion of the global affairs that impact Metro Atlanta and support the city’s transformation into an international economic hub. Since 2010, the Council has organized hundreds of programs exploring a diverse array of critical global issues.

We are:

* Creating new events and webinars

Notes:

While the future is uncertain, the Council will continue with its mission to creating forums of discussions online. If you are a member of the Council, enjoy free weekly online programs with top experts and advisors on relevant issues happening now.

The Council’s revered programs will be only accessible to members. If you are not a member, join today for only $150 a year, less than $13 a month. It’s an opportunity for you to receive accurate and trustworthy opinions on issues that matter to you.

Stay home. Stay engaged.

Atlanta Council on International Relations (ACIR)

Membership contact: Firooz Israel | Buy Membership

The Atlanta Council on International Relations is a non-profit, non-partisan educational organization that promotes understanding of international affairs through the free exchange of ideas. The purpose of the Council is to help develop a nucleus of informed opinion leaders on current foreign policy issues.

We are:

Moving some events online



Although ACIR will not be hosting live events until COVID19 health concerns have abated, we are exploring opportunities to bring you information about international relations through social media and possibly virtual events.

Georgia Council for International Visitors

Membership contact: Emily Shaw | Buy membership

The Georgia Council for International Visitors (GCIV) is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1962. We work with the United States Department of State to develop a broad spectrum of professional and cultural exchange programs for emerging global leaders. Our non-partisan citizen diplomacy programs foster professional, cultural, and educational experiences that connect Georgia citizens and international leaders to cultivate positive global change.

We are:

Postponing all events indefinitely



All U.S. Department of State Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) international exchange programs, including the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) are currently paused until May 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCIV staff are working remotely. Please do not hesitate to be in touch with questions.

World Trade Center Atlanta

Membership types: Corporate, Individual

Contact: Max Sutherland | Buy membership

The World Trade Center Atlanta promotes and facilitates international trade and investments, providing the access, programming, services, and commercial environment that bring executives, entrepreneurs, governments, NGOs, businesses and markets together.

As a leading organization within the global network of 330+ strategically located World Trade Centers, the WTC Atlanta is well positioned as a gateway to a vibrant and formidable international business community across the region and around the world.

Our team is dedicated to helping you expand your international trade and investment knowledge, network and business through timely programs with expert panelists, high quality networking among potential business partners and clients, and educational opportunities to learn and develop new skills.

Through custom programming and services and partnerships with key organizations in Georgia and the Southeastern U.S., we bring together the region’s expertise and resources to collectively boost international trade and investment.

We are:

* Postponing all events indefinitely

* Moving some events online

* Creating new events and webinars

Global Atlanta

Membership: Consular Conversations Annual Pass

For more than 25 years, Global Atlanta has been the only news publication devoted to tracking Atlanta’s rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

We are:

* Postponing all events indefinitely

* Moving some events online

* Creating new events and webinars

Notes:

Global Atlanta hosts various event series throughout the year, including Consular Conversations, where each month our journalists interview an Atlanta-based diplomat over lunch. We’ve had to postpone the most recent events with the Korean and French consuls general, but your support for just $40/year, with validity extended through the end of 2021, will help us get back in the saddle as soon as the Covid-19 storm passes. In the meantime, you’ll get access for free to any online/virtual events we host with the diplomatic corps.

Binational Chambers/Advocacy

The Japan-America Society of Georgia

Membership contact: Yoshi Domoto | Buy membership

The Japan-America Society of Georgia (JASG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of Japan and the state of Georgia through establishing and promoting ties and programs in the areas of business, culture, education, and social exchange. It is the place where Japanese citizens come to learn about Americans, and Americans come to learn about the Japanese.

We are:

* Postponing all events indefinitely

* Moving some events online

* Creating new events and webinars

While the JASG will be cancelling/postponing many of its programs in March and April due to the uncertainties surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are also in the process of offering some virtual programming so please stay tuned for more details.

Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce

Types: Individual, Corporate

Contact: Ida Pond | Buy Membership

The Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce in Georgia (SACC-Georgia) is a non-profit membership based organization. SACC-Georgia is one of 19 regional chambers across the United States, cooperating under the umbrella of SACC-USA based in Washington, D.C. The chambers form a nationwide Swedish-American business network with over 2500 members.

We are:

* Moving some events online

* Creating new events and webinars

Notes:

We have had to postpone some events indefinitely and we plan on offering several webinars. We are working remotely and will be conducting our board meeting online in April.

We understand that the need to network still exists in these times of social distancing and we have scheduled our first ever online networking event on April 9. https://conta.cc/2JlJHdS

German American Cultural Foundation

Contact: Sabine Genet | Donate

The foundation organizes and supports community events with the primary purpose of raising funds for: language education in colaboration with Atlanta Public Schools, international student exchange (together with the Global Youth Ambassadors Program, etc.), cultural and educational programing in cooperation with the Goethe Zentrum, the Atlanta International School, the International Charter School of Atlatna, the German School of Atlanta, etc., and community events celebrating cultural heritage throughout Atlanta.

We are:

* Postponing all events indefinitely

* Moving some events online

* Creating new events and webinars

The GAC-Foundation primary purpose is to bring people together to establish personal relationships for intercultural understanding.

We are preparing for a period of greatly diminished physical exchange creating the opportunity for a greater impact through virtual interactions, on a global scale, combined with an increased focus on local partnerships.

What are the needs of organisations in ATL that see frequent interactions between Americans and German-speaking individuals in times of remote work? We are looking for new and additional partners and outlets!

In order to deliver those solutions, we need donations to continue to fund foreign language education in public as well as private schools, cultural exchange programs, events that celebrate our diverse cultural heritage in Atlanta while educating our students and workforce for the global economy.

US-China Peoples Friendship Association of Atlanta (USCPFA-Atlanta)

Contact: Ed Krebs | Buy membership

USCPFA-Atlanta is the local chapter in a national organization launched in 1974. In its early years USCPFA supported full diplomatic relations between this country and China, accomplished by President Carter by the end of that decade. Since then our activities have evolved, from hosting visiting scholars to providing various services for them. Since about 2000 we have focused on public education with various activities to bring interested people together and provide good information and insights on China, and discuss Chinese life. We also support education for girls and young women, especially in rural areas in China. We hold Movie Nights to see films from China, and Food for Thought brings opportunities to enjoy Chinese food and share our interests in China. All are welcome!

We are:

* Postponing all events indefinitely

Notes:

We believe it’s best to shelter at home and suspend group activities as our best effort to contain the spread of this public health disaster. We will stay in touch by e-mail and put out a newsletter or two, depending on the length of this period.

Events have created unfortunate attitudes about this virus. We would discourage the use of “Chinese virus” to identify it–and also oppose the Chinese claim that it was planted by US military personnel!

Atlanta-Toulouse Sister Cities Committee

Contact: Glenda Berthelot

Our Mission: To establish friendships and promote cultural understanding between the people of Toulouse and Atlanta. The Atlanta Toulouse Sister Cities Committee accomplishes its mission through citizens exchanges, and many interesting programs and events.

As a member of ATSCC, you will have the benefit of attending our many exciting events, as well as being a member of the city of Atlanta’s most dynamic sister cities group. Make new friendships, have fun, and, if you like, join one of our active subcommittees. It is not a requirement that you speak French to become a member.

Language/Culture

Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta

Membership contact: Jennifer Gerndt | Buy membership

We at the Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta aim to build lasting ties between German-speaking people and people of the southeastern United States.

The primary focus of the Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta is to foster cultural relationships between German-speaking people and people of the southeastern United States through the facilitation and co-production of projects of a national as well as international scope in order to promote a better understanding of German culture, language, and society within the larger context of European life.

We are:

* Postponing all events indefinitely

* Moving some events online

* Creating new events and webinars

Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University

Membership contact: Jennifer Moore | Buy membership/donate

The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University is the cultural centerpiece of downtown, located in the heart of Atlanta’s historic Fairlie-Poplar district. The Rialto has stood at the corner of Forsyth and Luckie Streets for over 100 years, thanks to Georgia State University acquiring and refurbishing our building in 1993, and ultimately revitalizing the historic district.

Today, our intimate, 833-seat performing arts venue is home to the Rialto Series, featuring the best of indigenous and international jazz, world music and contemporary dance, as well as Georgia State’s School of Music performances. The Rialto is the go-to venue in downtown Atlanta for other arts organizations’ performances, visiting production companies and independent film screenings. In addition to the highly acclaimed Rialto Series, the Rialto is committed to serving the community through its extensive education and outreach programs. Our mission is to inspire, educate and entertain diverse audiences by presenting innovative and exceptional arts programming and cultivating community partnerships. The Rialto earned its reputation as the place where Atlanta meets the world through its one-of-a-kind international programming, bringing together diverse communities and creating conversations about culture, art and history in the process. Visit us at rialto.gsu.edu to see all of our exceptional offerings!

We are:

* Postponing all events indefinitely

* Creating new events and webinars

Notes:

Out of an abundance of caution regarding the current coronavirus situation, our remaining 2019-2020 Rialto Series events have been canceled. We are currently working on new programming options for this unprecedented time, as well as planning our Rialto Series shows for next season. As we continue to adjust to our “new normal”, we plan to announce our season in the coming months.

We hope you will follow us on social media for the latest information on our upcoming events and consider becoming a subscriber, by purchasing four or more shows, or consider making a donation to help us continue to present the world-class programming we are known for in our region.

Thank you for your support of the Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University.

