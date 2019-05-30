Hitachi Automotive to Invest $100 Million in Expansion 

A division of Japan’s Hitachi Automotive that makes powertrains for electric and gas vehicles, control systems and other key components in Monroe, Ga., is investing $100 million in an expansion that will create 100 new jobs.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of the Tokyo-based company, said it could increase the investment amount to about $330 million over time as it continues to meet increased demand from primary manufacturers like Nissan, Ford, General Motors, Subaru and many more.

The company employs 900 people at the moment in the Walton County plant and cited the competency of the local workforce as a key driver of the decision, which was announced early in May.

Monroe sits southwest of Athens and east of Atlanta, just north of Interstate 20.

Japanese automotive suppliers have long been key contributors to the more 30,000 jobs underpinned by some 500 Japanese firms in Georgia. Hitachi’s plant was established in 1997.

Recently they have been ramping up investments under the threat of increased tariffs on foreign cars and parts. President Donald Trump declared imports to be a national-security threat this month, but ahead of a visit to Japan he delayed for six months a decision on whether to impose new tariffs based on this determination.