Yash Singhal, a recent graduate of Georgia Tech’s computer science program, is ready to streamline the legal world, one document at a time.

He co-founded the SaaS startup CaseDocker as an end-to-end workflow management platform for law firms and corporations to keep track of their contracts, litigation matters, notices, and compliance documents.

“[Most companies] use two to three messaging platforms to communicate with their team. They use various platforms to store their data, including Google Drive and Outlook, and then they just message documents to each other,” he told Hypepotamus. “And then a lot of the players in the market – especially those in the financial and manufacturing sector – have a lot of their legal paperwork and their contracts in physical paper form. They have been struggling to digitize everything.”

Efficiently is the name of the game for users of CaseDocker.

Instead of jumping between different platforms and various email chains, teams and their clients can efficiently communicate from within CaseDocker. The platform also integrates with a company’s ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems and firms can use the CaseDocker to track the lifecycle of a contract to ensure it is fulfilled.

With the integration of artificial intelligence, users can more easily work through the litigation process and initial draft contracts. That is particularly important because case precedence can make or break a court ruling. Integrating AI into the drafting process can also save in-house legal teams hours, Singhal said.

Singhal said that CaseDocker clients have seen a 60 percent reduction in time spent on drafting and contracts, and have “reduced their contract lifecycles from weeks to within days and hours.”

Building The Case For CaseDocker

While originally CaseDocker went after the individual lawyer as its target market, Singhal said that the team recognized that larger corporations with in-house legal councils and law firms had a greater need for their SaaS solution.

Singhal first launched the LegalTech startup in 2020 in India and has grown the team to 20 people. Currently, CaseDocker is being utilized by over 400 corporations, law firms, law colleges, and individual lawyers across India and globally. Customers to date include Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, transportation, energy, IT, distribution, export, trading, finance, and hospitality, Singhal added.

Now, the platform is expanding into the US market via Atlanta.

Singhal, who is based in Atlanta, said that 2024 will be all about growth opportunities within the Atlanta market.

The Southeast’s LegalTech Landscape

Given the highly regulated nature of the field, the legal world has been slower to adopt tech innovation than other sectors. But there are a number of startups like CaseDocker looking to disrupt the industry.

Hypepotamus has covered several of the Southeast LegalTech ventures over the years. Atlanta is also home to FourthParty (dispute resolution) and Story LLP (legal advice for startups).

North Carolina has Courtroom5, a step-by-step “legal toolbox,” and South Carolina is home to Case Status, a client engagement tool that is backed by Southeast investment firms like VentureSouth, CreativeCo Capital, BIP Ventures, and Redhawk VC.