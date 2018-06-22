Interface Announces Plans to Buy German Flooring Firm for $420 Million

Interface, an Atlanta-based flooring firm focused on carpet tiles, plans to buy a German leader in rubber floor coatings for $420 million.

Interface says the plan will result in a stronger, more growth-oriented company that will be more diverse both by geography and product offering.

Nora, based in Weinheim, Germany, had sales of €229 million (about $266 million) and 1,100 employees spread across 15 global offices. The combined entity will have sales weighted slightly more toward Europe and Asia and will be much less reliant on the office market.

While smaller than the segments Interface plays in — carpet tile and luxury vinyl tile — rubber is one of the fastest growing segments of the $34 billion commercial flooring market, according to Interface.

Interface will buy 100 percent of Nora in an all-cash transaction, using a term loan issued under an existing credit facility.

Interface had nearly a billion dollars in 2017 revenue.