Islamic Leadership Institute Announces 2020 Class

A leadership institute geared toward Georgia’s Muslim professionals launched last year has named the members of its second class for 2020.

The Islamic Speakers Bureau Leadership Institute has also continued its partnership with CIFAL Atlanta, the United Nations training agency housed at Kennesaw State University, on weekly courses that begin Jan. 11.

The program is built around classroom instruction and interaction, with the 17 selected leaders getting a chance each week to interact with nonprofit and corporate experts in various fields.

But just like the inaugural program last year, they will also get hands-on experience using their newly acquired skills through service projects that will benefit local organizations.

“The ISBLI Class of 2020 is a group of exceptional leaders who already make a difference in our community,” said Soumaya Khalifa, Islamic Speakers Bureau’s executive director, said in a statement. “By providing them with opportunities to engage with some of Atlanta’s most respected leaders, we know that they will gain skills and confidence and will contribute even more to improving our society.”

While the program is primarily focused on increasing representation among Muslims, it is open to all faiths and should be especially useful for those with a cross-cultural bent, Ms. Khalifa has told Global Atlanta.

The full list of participants is included below:

Omnia Abdel-Gawad, Consultant & Life Coach

Ashraf Abukhalaf , Matrix Engineering Group

Tasnim Alamgir, DNA Atlanta Science Academy

Kelly Crosby, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

Carmen Echols, United Physicians Group

Amna Farooqi, 9 to 5 Georgia

Sara Farooqi, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

Amirah Kahera, IMAN Atlanta

Shomaila Khan, Health Care Plan Management

Azka Mahmood, Research Analyst

DeAndre’ Marshall, International Human Rights Institute

Saudia Muwwakkil, National Park Service

Lolade Owokoniran, CIFAL Atlanta/Kennesaw State University

Iman Naim, Georgia Department of Public Health

Steffani Salter, CEO/Consultant

Chenaz Seelarbokus, Kennesaw State University

Akili Ujima, US Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons

Visit www.isbatlanta.org for more information or learn more about the program here.