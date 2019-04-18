Italian Electronics Firm Expands in Gwinnett

Elemaster U.S. on April 11 opened an expanded electronic equipment design center and manufacturing plant in Duluth, a $3 million investment that could spur a doubling of the company’s local workforce.

The Milan, Italy-based maker of printed circuit boards for rail, automotive, avionics, medical and other applications now employs 40 at the new site, with the goal of hiring 20 more workers by the end of this year and perhaps 50 more by the close of 2020, according to a Partnership Gwinnett news release.

Elemaster is one of dozens of Italian firms that have quietly set up shop in Georgia over the years, bringing to bear high-tech expertise across sectors from machinery and logistics to food packaging. Many are located in Gwinnett County.

Elemaster affiliate Elesienna also has a South Carolina factory focused on assembling electronic boards for the railway sector.

Italy’s ambassador to the U.S. recently met with members of the Italian business community at Miller & Martin PLLC to discuss ways to smooth the way for enhanced business ties between Georgia and the country. Italy’s honorary consul, Ryan Kurtz, is a corporate attorney at the law firm.

